Okoro ended with 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers.

Okoro reached the 20-point mark for the first time this year, doing so while shooting efficiently from the field and chipping in on the defensive end. Given that he's a 34.8 percent shooter from three-point range for the season and owns a minuscule 12.6 percent usage rate, Okoro can't be expected to provide much of a regular impact in the scoring column, but he may have more opportunities to put up shots if Caris LeVert (hamstring) misses additional games.