Okoro notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and three steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 101-91 loss against the Grizzlies.

Okoro has started Cleveland's last four games since returning from injury and, while he has scored at least 10 points in two of those contests, this was his most productive outing in that four-game stretch. Okoro is making 42.4 percent of his shots in that span.