Okoro is being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained left elbow.
Okoro must have tweaked his elbow while logging 34 minutes during Sunday's game, but we'll have a better idea on his status following Tuesday's shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, that could open up minutes for guys like Sam Merrill and Georges Niang.
