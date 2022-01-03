Okoro suffered an elbow injury during the first half of Sunday's contest against the Pacers and is questionable to return, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Okoro recorded just two points, one rebound and one assist across 12 first-half minutes and is questionable to return to the team's contest against Indiana. If he can't come back, expect Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and Brandon Goodwin to see more opportunities.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Delivers little in return•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Cleared to play vs. Pels•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Questionable Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Enters health and safety protocols•