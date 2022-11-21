Okoro registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 victory over the Heat.
Okoro enjoyed a solid shooting night from the field, which included a new season-high in made threes (two). This was a surprisingly productive scoring night for the Auburn product who had yet to finish in double figures prior to Sunday's clash. It would be unwise of fantasy managers to expect this type of scoring output from Okoro going forward based on his current role within this Cleveland rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Retreats to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Usage sinks lower•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Shifts to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Will start for injured Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Team option picked up for 2023-24•