Okoro registered 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-87 victory over the Heat.

Okoro enjoyed a solid shooting night from the field, which included a new season-high in made threes (two). This was a surprisingly productive scoring night for the Auburn product who had yet to finish in double figures prior to Sunday's clash. It would be unwise of fantasy managers to expect this type of scoring output from Okoro going forward based on his current role within this Cleveland rotation.