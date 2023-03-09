Okoro notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 victory over the Heat.

Okoro got hot from three and reached double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 6. He's in Cleveland's starting five for defense, and he continues to supply solid numbers on that side of the ball. Since Feb. 1, he's averaging 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.9 minutes, plus 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.