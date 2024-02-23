Okoro tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 loss to Orlando.
Okoro got the start with Donovan Mitchell (illness) out, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from the field while ending as one of four Cavaliers players with 15 or more points along with a pair of threes and rebounds. Okoro has scored at least 15 points in eight games this season, his seventh such performance as a starter. Okoro has provided a nice lift offensively as of late, reaching double figures in scoring in three of his last four outings.
