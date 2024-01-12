Okoro amassed 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 win over Brooklyn.

Okoro cracked the double-digit scoring mark after failing to do so the previous three games, ending as one of five Cavaliers in double figures in a winning effort. Okoro has scored 10 or more points in 11 games, adding at least four rebounds in six of those contests.