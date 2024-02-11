Okoro supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 victory over Toronto.

Okoro ended as one of three Cavaliers bench players in double figures in scoring and as one of seven players on the team with 10 or more points to go along with a quartet of assists in a bench-leading minute total. Okoro has crossed the double-digit scoring mark in 18 games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has handed out four or more assists in seven appearances, his first since recording a season-high seven dimes Jan. 17 against Milwaukee.