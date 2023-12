Okoro closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Pistons.

Okoro matched his career high for steals (4), something he's accomplished three times. His energy Saturday was contagious, and it resulted in him playing 33 minutes off the bench. In his previous three games, Okoro was trending down with an average of 14.3 minutes per contest.