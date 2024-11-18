Okoro (undisclosed) is in the locker room for the second half of Sunday's game against the Hornets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
It's unclear what Okoro is being evaluated for, but he did not come out with the team for the second half. Caris LeVert started for the Cavaliers in place of Okoro for the start of the third quarter.
