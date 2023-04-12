Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Okoro (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice and remains day-to-day, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Okoro missed six straight games to end the regular season due to left knee soreness. Per Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland, the shooting guard was spotted wearing a sleeve on his knee and did some post-practice shooting after being limited to the non-contract parts of Wednesday's session, but Okoro's official injury designation for Saturday's Game 1 matchup against the Knicks likely won't be released until Friday.