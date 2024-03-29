Okoro isn't starting Friday's game against the 76ers.
Okoro drew starts in his last 15 appearances, averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll come off the bench Friday since Donovan Mitchell (nose) has been cleared to return.
