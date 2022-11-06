Okoro will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Okoro and Dean Wade find themselves as the odd men out of the lineup with both Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) returning from one-game absences. In Friday's blowout win over the Pistons, Okoro turned in nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes, but he averaged just 11.5 minutes when he came off the bench for each of the Cavaliers' previous four contests.