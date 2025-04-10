Okoro will come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Pacers.
After getting the start during Tuesday's win against the Bulls, Okoro will be in the second until Thursday. In 31 games as a reserve for Cleveland, Okoro has averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
