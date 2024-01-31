Okoro isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
Darius Garland will replace Okoro in the starting five Wednesday after missing the last 19 contests with a jaw injury. Okoro is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Pops for 17 in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Pops for 12 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Efficient showing from floor•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Productive in win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Matches season-high 18 points•