Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Okoro (knee) practiced Friday, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Okoro will presumably be listed as questionable on the Cavaliers' initial injury report for Saturday's game against the Lakers, which should drop sometime Friday afternoon. However, his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision, which is also the case with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring). If both players suit up, Cleveland will be close to full strength for the first time since the start of the season.