Okoro (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Okoro will miss a fourth straight game with a right shoulder strain. In his absence, Dean Wade and Georges Niang could see more time on the floor, especially if Caris LeVert (wrist) can't play in Friday's game in Philadelphia.
