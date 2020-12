Okoro had 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and five assists in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

It was a strong debut for the Cavs as a whole, and Okoro fit in well as the starter at small forward over Cedi Osman. While he took only five shots, Okoro was efficient from the field, and his defensive versatility kept him on the floor for 34 minutes -- the most of any Cavaliers player behind Collin Sexton (37).