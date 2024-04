Okoro finished Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes.

Okoro drew his 42nd start of the season Sunday due to Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Darius Garland (back) being sidelined. Okoro managed to dish out six assists for the third time of the year, and he finished the regular season averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 27.3 minutes per game.