Okoro supplied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over the 76ers.

Okoro produced double-digit points for the third time all season. He's played at least 15 minutes in 11 straight contests and is averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes during that span. While he's getting more playing time, he is still struggling from the field and Wednesday was the first time since Nov. 16 that he made more than half his shot attempts.