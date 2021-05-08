Okoro registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.

Okoro registered a career-high 32 points earlier this week and while he hasn't been even close to repeating that over his last two games, he remains a capable offensive threat. The rookie is going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he has scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight appearances -- though he's surpassed the 15-point mark just twice in that span.