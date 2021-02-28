Okoro had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 overtime win at Philadelphia.

The 20-year-old set career highs in points and rebounds before fouling out with about two minutes remaining in overtime. Okoro has experienced his fair share of ups and downs throughout his rookie campaign, but he's averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in the last five games.