Okoro recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

The 20-year-old bounced back from Saturday's two-point dud to post his 22nd double-digit scoring output of the season. Okoro was averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from the field in his previous three games before Saturday's performance, so Sunday's bounce-back game was an encouraging sign from a developmental standpoint. The rookie out of Auburn has started every game this season and should continue playing heavy minutes for a young Cavaliers team currently sitting in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference.