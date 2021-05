Okoro collected 32 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 134-118 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Okoro scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game and came away with a new career-high point total. The forward took advantage of an increase in scoring opportunities with Darius Garland (ankle) missing his second consecutive contest. Okoro has averaged 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across his last six games.