Okoro posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-102 win over the Thunder.

Okoro has posted double-figures in three straight games, including a career-high 17 points just six days prior. However, this latest performance also took a career-high 13 attempts to reach. Nonetheless, 6-for-13 is an efficient night for the rookie, who also played a team-high 35 minutes. While it is a small sample size, the rookie's minutes and points have actually increased slightly during the four games since Kevin Love's (calf) return. Jarrett Allen's (concussion) imminent return could cause a bit of a logjam in the frontcourt, so it'll be interesting to see how the Cavaliers continue to utilize the No. 5 overall pick.