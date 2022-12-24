Okoro ended Friday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors with 15 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 20 minutes.

Okoro started for the fourth straight game and scored seven points while making all three of his shots in the first quarter. He's scored in double figures three times in his last four contests and is averaging 11.8 points while making 51.3 percent of his shots in that span. He's seen an increased role for Cleveland of late but is still only averaging 18.9 minutes per game, well short of the 31.0 minutes he averaged over his first two seasons.