Okoro produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT) and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

Darius Garland (ankle) missed the season finale, so the team slid Collin Sexton to the point and employed Okoro in a hybrid guard-forward role in the loss. The Cavs' backcourt has suffered through many injuries in the backcourt, and Okoro has benefited, especially over the last month of the season. The 2020 first-round pick should have a bright future in Cleveland's youth-focused rebuild.