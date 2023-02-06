Okoro ended with 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers.

Okoro surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this year, setting a season-high scoring total in Sunday's victory. Okoro has tallied 10 or more points in two straight outings.