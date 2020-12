Okoro will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season-opener against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

A few weeks ago, this would've registered as a surprise, but Okoro showed well during the preseason and will presumably get the nod at small forward over Cedi Osman. The rookie out of Auburn does not project as an overly valuable fantasy commodity, but that could change if his solid three-point shooting during the preseason carries over.