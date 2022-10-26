Okoro will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Okoro started the Cavs' last two games but wasn't very productive, so Dean Wade will replace him in the starting five for Wednesday's tilt with Orlando. Okoro is averaging just 1.3 points and one rebound in 19.7 minutes per contest this season.
