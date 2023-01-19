Okoro registered 17 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Okoro marked a new season high with his 17 points Wednesday. He hit all four of his three-point attempts and was lights out from the field. Still, his increased role should normalize with Donovan Mitchell's return to the court, which could be as soon as Friday. Okoro shouldn't be on fantasy managers' radar.