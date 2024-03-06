Okoro finished Tuesday's 105-104 victory over the Celtics with 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

Starting his third straight game in place of Max Strus (knee), Okoro once again scored in double digits while tying his season high in made three-pointers. The fourth-year forward has been a solid contributor for Cleveland since the All-Star break, and over the last eight contests he's averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.