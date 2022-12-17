Okoro is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro will replace Lamar Stevens (knee) in the starting unit and join the other regular starters Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Okoro has started just four games this season and is averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in that span.