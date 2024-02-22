Okoro is in the starting lineup to face the Magic on Thursday, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Okoro will move to the starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell (illness) out, and he will play in his regular small forward role, allowing Max Strus and Darius Garland to start in the backcourt. Okoro is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game across 24 starts this season.