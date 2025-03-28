Now Playing

Okoro is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Pistons on Friday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Okoro will make his 21st start of the season Friday and fifth since the All-Star break. He has averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 17.0 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

