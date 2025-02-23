Okoro is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Okoro will make his first start since Dec. 16 due to Darius Garland being ruled out with a hip injury. Across 16 starts this season, Okoro has averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.