Okoro will make his 19th start of the season (and first since Feb. 25) due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin). Okoro has averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals across 21.8 minutes per game as a starter this season.