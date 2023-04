Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff relayed Saturday that "we'll see" whether Okoro (knee) will play in Game 1 versus the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Okoro was believed to be more on the probable side of questionable based on a previous report, but Bickerstaff seems to suggest he's closer to 50-50 in his chances. The team should confirm Okoro's status ahead of the opening tipoff, with one of Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade or Caris LeVert likely drawing the start if he can't go.