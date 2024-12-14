Okoro (knee) accumulated 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 115-105 win over the Wizards.

Although it was sharpshooter Georges Niang who started the second half of Sunday's loss to the Heat after Evan Mobley (ankle) departed, Okoro who drew the starting nod and chipped in a full stat line in his return from a two-game absence with a knee injury. In 15 games as a starter this season, Okoro is averaging 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old three-and-D wing is shooting a career-high 48.3 percent from beyond the arc over 22 games overall this year, and he'll remain a decent source of triples and swipes for fantasy managers if Mobley remains unavailable for Monday's matchup with the Nets.