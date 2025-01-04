Okoro (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hornets.
Okoro's absence streak will extend to eight games Sunday due to a right shoulder sprain. Okoro's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
