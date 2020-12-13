Okoro scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three steals, a rebound and an assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 preseason win over the Pacers.

The Cavs wasted no time in giving the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft all the court time he could handle, and Okoro rose to the occasion in his first NBA game action. The 19-year-old likely won't see over 30 minutes a game in the regular season once Kevin Porter (undisclosed) and Collin Sexton (ankle) are back in the lineup, but the rebuilding squad will still find a significant role for Okoro in the rotation.