Okoro is averaging 31.4 minutes, 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks on 39.0 percent shooting in his last six games.

Okoro is struggling to find his shooting stroke as of late, connecting on just 39.0 percent of his shots from the field and 15.4 percent from three over his last six games. The Cavaliers will be patient with their fifth-overall pick and give him every opportunity to adjust and find his rhythm.