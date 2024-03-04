Okoro closed Sunday's 107-98 loss to New York with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes.

Okoro started for the fourth time in Cleveland's last seven games, and he has scored in double digits in each of those appearances. Even though Okoro profiles best as an offensive weapon off the bench, the injuries affecting the Cavaliers -- and particularly Donovan Mitchell (knee) -- have forced Okoro into a more prominent role. He's responded well to the call and might remain a starter against the Celtics on Tuesday in case Mitchell is unable to return.