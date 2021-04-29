Okoro scored 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

Okoro was coming off a career-high 20 point effort, but he struggled from the field to fall short of replicating the effort. However, he found a new area in which to set a career-best mark by notching four steals. That production may be an aberration however, as Okoro had failed to record a single steal in any of his last three games.