Okoro racked up eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 15 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Minnesota.

Okoro played just 15 minutes in the loss, yet managed to record a season-high three steals. Despite starting for the past six games, his minutes certainly don't reflect that of a typical starter. Over that period he is outside the top 200, making him a risky add, even in deeper formats.