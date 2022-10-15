The Cavaliers exercised Okoro's team option for 2023-24 on Saturday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. Okoro is yet to solidify himself into Cleveland's starting lineup after being drafted fifth overall in 2020. Okoro will have to continue proving his outside shooting if he wants to stay with the team long-term.