Okoro recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Okoro moved into the starting lineup Saturday but was unable to bring much to the table. He typically provides a nice defensive presence for the Cavaliers, something that held true here with three combined steals and blocks. This was just his fifth start of the season, indicating that he will likely move back to the bench once Lamar Stevens (knee) returns to action.