Okoro logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across five minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Okoro racked up three fouls during his five minutes of action. Additionally, the 21-year-old is 0-of-8 from beyond the arc through five contests thus far. His play is trending in the wrong direction, resulting in a continuously lessening role in the rotation.