Okoro logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across five minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over the Celtics.
Okoro racked up three fouls during his five minutes of action. Additionally, the 21-year-old is 0-of-8 from beyond the arc through five contests thus far. His play is trending in the wrong direction, resulting in a continuously lessening role in the rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Shifts to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Will start for injured Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Team option picked up for 2023-24•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Leads scoring in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Joining starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Comes off bench in first exhibition•