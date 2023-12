Okoro recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 120-113 loss to the Celtics.

Okoro managed just 16 minutes in the loss, continuing his poor start to the season. As usual, he struggles to put up numbers even when he is playing meaningful minutes. In 24.0 minutes per night, he is averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He is by no means a viable asset, even in deeper fantasy formats.